‘The Dixie Swim Club’ wins during Irving Awards

The Best of the Best are from left, Jerica Guillory, Best Supporting Actress as Vernadette Simms in The Dixie Swim Club play; Gabe Ortego, Best Supporting Actor as Juliet, Lavinia Andronicus, Ophelia in The Complete Works of Shakespeare (Abridged); and Kelly P. Bertrand, Best Actress award as Lexie Richards in The Dixie Swim Club. Not pictured is Van Reed won Best Actor in Shakespeare (Abridged) as Hamlet, Titus and Marc Anthony.