First place winner at the fourth annual Parade of Paws went to Chunk, an English Bulldog. He is with Rylee Bradshaw. See eunicetoday.com galleries for more photos. (Photos by Myra Miller) ‘Who let the dogs out,’ 4th annual Parade of Paws parade Wed, 03/01/2017 - 2:51pm Myra Miller PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news from The Eunice News. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about ‘Who let the dogs out,’ 4th annual Parade of Paws parade