Roman hyacinths can be grown in pots for moveable color on a spring deck, porch or patio. Photo by Dan Gill Tulips are a floral treat in Louisiana, but they have to be properly planted for top results. Photo by Dan Gill LSU Ag Horticulturist says it's time to plant tulips, hyacinths Fri, 01/06/2017 - 2:48pm Myra Miller PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news from The Eunice News. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about LSU Ag Horticulturist says it's time to plant tulips, hyacinths