Roman hyacinths can be grown in pots for moveable color on a spring deck, porch or patio. Photo by Dan Gill

Tulips are a floral treat in Louisiana, but they have to be properly planted for top results. Photo by Dan Gill

LSU Ag Horticulturist says it's time to plant tulips, hyacinths

Fri, 01/06/2017 - 2:48pm Myra Miller

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news from The Eunice News. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Eunice Today

465 Aymond St.
Eunice, LA 70535
Phone: 337-457-3061
Fax: 337-457-3122

 

 

 

The Eunice News

Copyright © 2017