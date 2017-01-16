Richard Elementary’s gift of kindness

Richard Elementary donated a check for $1,627 to Slemco for Welcome House before the school’s Christmas program on Dec. 22. The proceeds will be used to pay the home’s electric bill, which averages $1,500 per month. The money was raised by donations to the school’s Kindness Tree and by a drawing for the painting by Bailey Lavergne displayed in this picture. Third-grade student Dax Murphy was the lucky winner of the painting. Behind Dax, from left, are, Welcome House representative Stacey Miller, Richard Principal April Briscoe and Slemco representative Mary Laurent. (Photo by LSN Carolyn Hart)