St. Edmund students place first at District Rally

St. Edmund High students placed first at District Rally held at LSUE. In front from left are Katherine Fontenot, Gabbie Fontenot, Madison Cormier, Olivia McDaniel, Brianna Bertrand and Victoria Marcantel. Second row, from left are Christopher Berzas, Lucy Brown, Dusty Deshotel, Maggie Larivierre, Ben Vidrine, Marshall Fontenot and Josh Smith. In back from left are Mason Brown, Alex Stelly, Ashton Eckholdt, Kylie Hebert, Kathryn Leger, Kelli Richard and Avery McGee. Not pictured are Christian Fontenot, Megan Mitchell, Madison Scanlan and Ethan McDavid. (Photo Submitted)