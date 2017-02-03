Students of the Year, Teachers of Year at St. Edmund Catholic School

Students and Teachers of the Year at St. Edmund Catholic School were honored at the conclusion of Wednesday’s morning Mass at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. From left, are Students of the Year, Ashton Eckholdt, Twelfth-Grade Student of the Year; Henry Brown, Eighth-Grade Student of the Year; and Eli Thomas, Fifth-Grade Student of the Year. (Photos by Myra Miller)
Teachers of the Year at St. Edmund Catholic School were recognized Wednesday morning. From left are Mike Yachera, High School Teacher of the Year; Mary Joubert, Elementary Teacher of the Year; and Dana Landry, Middle School Teacher of the Year. Catholic Schools Week was recognized at St. Edmund this week also.