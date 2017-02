Eunice Best Years of Such Fun group hosted a Valentine’s Sing A Long for the residents at Eunice Manor on Feb. 14. Residents enjoyed romantic love songs. They were dressed in romantic Valentine’s attire, and ate chocolates together. Seated from left are Izetta Drabonne, Cecile Duplechain, Debbie Leonards, and standing is Pamela Koch. Not pictured is Elaine Deshotels. (Photo Submitted)