Rep. Phillip DeVillier, left, and St. Landry Parish Clerk of Court Charles Jagneaux spoke about establishing an early voting site at the Eunice City Hall during Tuesday’s Board of Aldermen meeting. (Photo by Harlan Kirgan) Aldermen OK resolution opposing closing LSUE Thu, 01/12/2017 - 6:53am Harlan Kirgan PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news from The Eunice News. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about Aldermen OK resolution opposing closing LSUE Tags: Eunice councilRep. Phillip DeVillierLSUELouisiana State UniversityEunice mayorEunice aldermen