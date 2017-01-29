Don Bacque, right, holds his book about his experiences during the Vietnam War. Bacque spoke to the Eunice Rotary Club. Lynn Lejeune, left, is club president. (Photo by Harlan Kirgan) Book tells a tale of humor, fate and war Sun, 01/29/2017 - 10:23am Harlan Kirgan PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news from The Eunice News. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about Book tells a tale of humor, fate and war Tags: Vietnam WarRotary