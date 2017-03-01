Riders Victoria Richard of Lafayette and Clavin Fabre of Baton Rouge make their way through onlookers near the Northwest Community Center before the Mardi Gras run began Tuesday morning.

Eunice Mardi Gras finishes with a big party

Wed, 03/01/2017 - 4:54pm Harlan Kirgan

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news from The Eunice News. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Eunice Today

465 Aymond St.
Eunice, LA 70535
Phone: 337-457-3061
Fax: 337-457-3122

The Eunice News Copyright © 2017