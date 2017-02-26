L’Anse aux Pailles native Donald Johnson, left, and his son, David, show off their Mardi Gras attire. The elder Johnson, 79, rode his first Mardi Gras at the age of 11. (Photo by Claudette Olivier/Ville Platte Gazette) L’Anse aux Pailles native has run Mardi Gras for almost 70 years Sun, 02/26/2017 - 7:17am Harlan Kirgan PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news from The Eunice News. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about L’Anse aux Pailles native has run Mardi Gras for almost 70 years Tags: Eunice Mardi GrasL’Anse aux Pailles