LSUE Chancellor Kimberly Russell, left, accepts the Eunice Rotary Club’s Citizen of the Year award from John Pucheu, chairman of the club’s Citizen of the Year Committee, at Wednesday meeting. (Photos by Harlan Kirgan) LSUE Chancellor Russell is Rotary’s Citizen of the Year Thu, 02/09/2017 - 10:53am Harlan Kirgan PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news from The Eunice News. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about LSUE Chancellor Russell is Rotary’s Citizen of the Year Tags: Eunice Rotary ClubLSUELouisiana State University EuniceLSU Eunice