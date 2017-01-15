LSUE Kimberly Russell A student makes her way Friday toward the Acadian Center on the Louisiana State University Eunice campus. The Acadian Center is undergoing a $250,000 renovation project as part of a plan to improve student recruitment. (Photos by Harlan Kirgan) LSUE update Sun, 01/15/2017 - 4:26am Harlan Kirgan PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news from The Eunice News. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about LSUE update Tags: LSUELouisiana State University EuniceAcadian CenterChancelor Kimberly Russell