The Rev. James Edwards, pastor of Calvary Tabernacle, prays during the fifth annual Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Breakfast at the Dr. J.G. Frank Family Life Center in Eunice Saturday. Edwards was the master of ceremony for the program. (Photo by Harlan Kirgan)
Debrielle Scott, Eunice Junior High School principal, was the speaker at the fifth annual Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer Breakfast held Saturday at the Dr. J.G. Frank Family Life Center in Eunice.
MLK Prayer Breakfast
Sun, 01/15/2017 - 1:32am Harlan Kirgan