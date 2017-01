Mike Francis, right, was sworn in as District 4’s Public Service Commissioner by Judge John Trahan, left, Tuesday afternoon at the Acadia Parish Courthouse. Holding the Bible for the ceremony is Francis’ wife Sheila Stevens Francis. Francis, a Republican, was elected in November to the position, defeating fellow Republican Reldon Owens and Democrat Mary Werner by garnering 54 percent of the vote. (Crowley Post-Signal photo by Howell Dennis)