St. Landry Parish School Board President Randy Wagley, left, congratulates Candace Gerace after she was elected board vice president at Thursday's School Board meeting. (Photo by Harlan Kirgan)

School job changes approved

Sun, 02/05/2017 - 8:26am Harlan Kirgan

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news from The Eunice News. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Eunice Today

465 Aymond St.
Eunice, LA 70535
Phone: 337-457-3061
Fax: 337-457-3122

The Eunice News Copyright © 2017