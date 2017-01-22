Last named the Eunice Community Medical Center, the former Moosa Memorial Hospital has been vacant since 2006 when Acadian Medical Center was opened. (Photos by Harlan Kirgan)

A tale of two hospitals: No plan for vacant Moosa Hospital in Eunice

Sun, 01/22/2017 - 5:55am Harlan Kirgan

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news from The Eunice News. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Eunice Today

465 Aymond St.
Eunice, LA 70535
Phone: 337-457-3061
Fax: 337-457-3122

The Eunice News Copyright © 2017