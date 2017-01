J.D. Soileau stands on the front porch of his truly remarkable bousillage (mud made from a mixture of moss, dirt and water) house in Point Blue. Soileau was given the home, which is roughly 180 years old, by Woodrow Veillon in 1992 and he has since then filled it with antiques he has collected over the years. (Ville Platte Gazette photo by Claudette Olivier)