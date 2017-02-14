Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and First Lady Donna Edwards leave a joint session of the Legislature Monday night amid handshakes following his detailing the state’s fiscal problems and his solutions for solvency. (Photo by Haskell Whittington) Special session begins in an attempt to fill $304M budget hole Tue, 02/14/2017 - 11:35am Harlan Kirgan PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news from The Eunice News. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about Special session begins in an attempt to fill $304M budget hole Tags: Gov. John Bel EdwardsLegislature