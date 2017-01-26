Tri-Parish farmers among Louisiana Master Farmer program graduates

Fourteen people were certified as Louisiana Master Farmers in 2016. They were recognized at a luncheon held Jan. 12 at the Best Western of Alexandria Inn & Suites & Conference Center. From left to right, Ernest Girouard, LSU AgCenter coordinator of the Master Farmer Program; James Wicker, of Union Parish; Ty Rogers, of West Carroll Parish; Mike Strain, commissioner of the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry; Roy Varnado, of Acadia Parish; Scott Fontenot, of Evangeline Parish; Keith McCallum, of West Feliciana Parish; Todd Fontenot, of Evangeline Parish; J.D. Fontenot, of Evangeline Parish; Tim Wild, of Jefferson Davis Parish; Horace Steve Theriot, of Lafayette Parish; Bill Wild, of Jefferson Davis Parish; John Pitre, NRCS state resource conservationist; George Shepherd, of Madison Parish; and Bill Richardson, LSU vice president for agriculture. Also certified but not present at the luncheon are Charlie Fontenot, of St. Landry Parish; Joshua Sonnier, of Vermilion Parish; and Jimmy Wilson, of Morehouse Parish. (Photo by Olivia McClure/LSU AgCenter)