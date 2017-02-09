Stephen Waguespack, president of the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry, was guest speaker during the St. Mary Industrial Group’s monthly meeting at the Petroleum Club of Morgan City on Monday.

Waguespack: Job growth key to solving state budget deficit

Thu, 02/09/2017 - 11:04am Harlan Kirgan

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news from The Eunice News. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Eunice Today

465 Aymond St.
Eunice, LA 70535
Phone: 337-457-3061
Fax: 337-457-3122

The Eunice News Copyright © 2017