A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, January 17, 2017, at 10:00 AM for Barbara Lejeune Matte, 72, at St. Edward's Catholic Church with burial to follow at the church cemetery. Fr. Wayne Duet will officiate. Visitation was held on Monday at 2:00 PM until 10:00 PM. Barbara is survived by her daughter, Angela M. Vidrine and her husband, Rogers of Eunice; two sons, Bobby Matte and his wife Denice of Eunice and Tony Matte and wife Tracy of Evansville, ID seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin Lejeune and Lena Daigle Lejeune; two brothers, Joe and Gerald Lejeune; a sister Diana LeDoux.