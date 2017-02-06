BASILE~It is with heavy hearts that the family of Betty LeBleu Aguillard announces her passing on Monday, February 06, 2017 at Eunice Manor Nursing Home at the age of 76. A Celebration of Life will be Celebrated at 2:00 pm on Friday, February 10, 2017 at Ardoin's Funeral Home Chapel in Basile. Burial will follow in the Protestant Cemetery with Deacon Johney Jeans officiating.

Betty was a retired officer of the Basile Police Department where she served for over thirty years. She loved playing Bingo but spending time with her grandchildren was her most favorite thing to do. She will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved her especially her daughter, Shelly Aguillard Welch and husband, William G. Welch, II of Basile; brother, Amos LeBleu and wife, Bernadette of Sulphur; and two grandchildren, Joshua Brothers and Kaleb Brothers; as well as extended family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Berlyn Aguillard; parents, Eugene and Beatrice Manuel LeBleu; and brother, Shirley LeBleu.

At the request of the family, visitation will be held at Ardoin's Funeral Home in Basile on Thursday, February 9th from 11:00 am until 9:00 pm and again on Friday, February 10th from 8:00 am until time of services.

Ardoin's Funeral Home of Basile, 1210 S. Ryan St., (337)432.6726 is in charge of arrangements.