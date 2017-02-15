Bobby L. LeJeune

IOTA~It is with heavy hearts that the family of Bobby Lane LeJeune announces his passing on Friday, February 10, 2017 at the age of 62. A Celebration of Life will be celebrated at 3:00 pm on Wednesday, February 15, 2016 at Ardoin's Funeral Home Chapel in Iota. Burial will follow in the Dietz/Leckelt cemetery with Rev. Donnie Venable officiating.

Bobby loved to fish and he loved children. He was a friend to everyone he knew and he will be missed by everyone he knew especially his three brothers, Kenneth LeJeune and Billy LeJeune of Lake Arthur and Willis "Bubba" LeJeune of Hathaway; his six sisters, Norma Venable and husband, Roy of Cankton, Shirley Ellzey of Lake Charles, Patsy Stroute of Texas, Barbara Louviere and husband, Pap of Iota, Carolyn Hines and husband, David of Hathaway and Carol Darby of Jennings; as well as extended family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Betty LeJeune; father, Herbie LeJeune; mother, Lorisa Leger Hebert; step-father, Eli Hebert; two brothers, John Myers and Herbie "Crow" LeJeune; and a nephew, Donnie Louviere.

At the request of the family, visitation will be held at Ardoin's Funeral Home in Iota on Wednesday, February 15th from 9:00 am until time of services.

