Carla Marie Fontenot Miller was born on September 11, 1961. She returned home on January 8, 2017. Carla was a member and Adorer of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church. An alumna of McNeese State University, Carla taught 1st grade at Highland Elementary for 22 years. After retiring from the public school system she taught 2nd grade at St. Edmund Elementary for 3 years. She loved to vacation and travel with family and friends. She especially loved the beach. Carla will be greatly missed by her husband of 36 years, James Terry "Rookie" Miller; her son, Robbie Miller and wife Natasha Popich Miller of Denham Springs; her daughter, Sandi Miller LeJeune and husband Jarred; her three granddaughters, Mila Katherine Miller, Brooklin Marie Miller and Briley Joyce LeJeune; her mother, Cecelia Landreneau Fontenot; three sisters, Pam Soileau and husband George, Mona Guillory and husband Gerald, Jackie Thibodeaux and husband Bart; brother-in-law, Charles "Chan" Miller; nieces and nephews, Jason Sonnier, godchild Taffy Fall (Lance), Yvette Hollier (Bryan), Alicia Soileau (Zac), Jeremy Thibodeaux (Kelli) and Jacob Thibodeaux all of Eunice, as well as her extended family and friends, her GG's and Teacher friends. Her loved ones that have gone before her are her father, Gerald "Jay" Fontenot; grandparents, Leo and Lita Bertrand Fontenot and Cyprien and Delia Pierrotti Landreneau; and mother and father in-law, Joyce and Preston Miller. Pall Bearers are Jason Sonnier, Jacob Thibodeaux, Charles Miller and Kalob, godchild Alex, and Drew Zaunbrecher. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on January 11, 2017, at 10:00 AM at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Eunice. Msg. Robert Romero will officiate. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Eunice. At the request of the family, visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 10, 2017, from 11:00 AM until 8:00 PM. A rosary will be prayed at 6:00 PM by Deacon Gary Gaudin. The funeral home will reopen for visitation on Wednesday at 8:00 AM until the time of service. Quirk and Son Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.