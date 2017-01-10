Christina "Tina" Marie Ardoin

MAMOU-It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Christina Maria Ardoin announces her passing in Kissimmee, FL on Thursday, January 5, 2017, at the age of 45. Chapel services will be held on Thursday, January 12, 2017 at 3:00 PM at Ardoin's Funeral Home Chapel in Mamou with Deacon Chuck Ortego officiating. Burial will follow in the New St. Ann's Cemetery. A wonderful daughter, sister, granddaughter and friend, Tina as most knew her will be greatly missed by her mother, Gretta Landreneau Ardoin of Mamou, one brother, Tuffy Wayne Ardoin of San Diego, CA, and her paternal grandmother, Grace McGee Ardoin of Eunice. Tina will now reunite in Heaven with her father, Richard Glen Ardoin, her maternal grandmother, Dorothy ''Tiny'' Morein, and her paternal grandfather, Tuffy Ardoin. They surely await her arrival with open arms and joyous hearts. At the request of the Ardoin family visitation will be held at Ardoin's Funeral Home in Mamou Thursday, January 12, 2017 from 9:00 AM until time of service. A rosary will be prayed in her honor Thursday at 2:00 PM. Family and friends may view the obituary online at www.ardoinfuneralhomes.com. Ardoin's Funeral Home of Mamou is in charge of arrangements. 337.468.5231.