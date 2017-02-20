David Joseph Ardoin

Mon, 02/20/2017 - 7:26am Myra Miller

David Joseph Ardoin passed away on Sunday February 19, 2017, at the age of 65.
A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, February 22, 2017, at 11:00 AM. at
Quirk and Son Funeral Home in Eunice with burial to follow at St. Paul's Mausoleum.
Deacon David Guillory will officiate.
Visitation will begin on Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at 10:00 AM until 10:00 PM.
A Rosary will be prayed on Tuesday at 7:00 PM.
David is survived by his mother, Majorie M. Ardoin of Euince; three daughters;
Erica A. Miller and husband Mitch of Euince, Penny LeJeune and husband Brandon of Eunice,
and Jenny Ardoin of Euince; one sister, Jackie A. Naquin and husband Chris of Eunice;
seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
David was preceded in death by his father, Leroy J. Ardoin and his wife, Verna Matt Ardoin

