David Joseph Ardoin passed away on Sunday February 19, 2017, at the age of 65.

A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, February 22, 2017, at 11:00 AM. at

Quirk and Son Funeral Home in Eunice with burial to follow at St. Paul's Mausoleum.

Deacon David Guillory will officiate.

Visitation will begin on Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at 10:00 AM until 10:00 PM.

A Rosary will be prayed on Tuesday at 7:00 PM.

David is survived by his mother, Majorie M. Ardoin of Euince; three daughters;

Erica A. Miller and husband Mitch of Euince, Penny LeJeune and husband Brandon of Eunice,

and Jenny Ardoin of Euince; one sister, Jackie A. Naquin and husband Chris of Eunice;

seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

David was preceded in death by his father, Leroy J. Ardoin and his wife, Verna Matt Ardoin