David Lindsey Fuselier passed away on Sunday January 22, 2017, at the age of 49.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2017, at 11:00 AM. at St. Thomas More Catholic Church with burial to follow at Evangeline Memorial Park in Ville Platte.

Fr. Cedric Sonnier will officiate.

Visitation will begin on Saturday February 4, 2017 at 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM at St. Thomas More Catholic Church.

David is survived by two brothers; Jerry Fuselier and wife Terri of Eunice, and Terry Fuselier and wife Paula of Eunice; one sister, Kathy Bollich and husband Eric of Eunice;

three step-sisters; Ferdette Cart of Lafayette, Vanessa Messina of Lake Arthur and Sonyia Bruchaus of Elton.

David was preceded in death by his parents, Earl Fuselier and Helen Deshotel Fuselier, his step-mother, Diana M. Fuselier and one step-sister, Lynn Fontenot.