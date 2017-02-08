Deacon Carlton N. Frank, Jr.

EUNICE ~ Carlton N. Frank Jr., 69, transitioned to his new eternal address on February 2, 2017. Funeral services will be held at New Zion Baptist Church, 251 Nimitz St. in Eunice, LA on Saturday, February 11, 2017 at 11:00 a.m., with burial following in Mount Olive Cemetery.

Deacon Frank will be lying in state at the church between the hours of 7am to 11:00am with the funeral services beginning promptly at 11:00am.

Carlton N. Frank, Jr., was born to the late Reverend and Mrs. Carlton N. Frank, Sr. He was a graduate of Charles Drew High School, attended Grambling State University and later completed a review of Mortuary Science at Delgado in New Orleans, LA. He received his Funeral Director’s License from the Louisiana State of Board of Embalmers and Funeral Directors in 1978. He, along with his son Pythias, was owner and operator of Frank Brother’s Funeral Home. He is the father of two, grandfather of 8 and great- grandfather of one. As a member of the New Zion Baptist Church, he served in various capacities: Chairman of the Deacon Board, member of the male chorus and brotherhood, financial committee and assistant treasurer. He was also chairman of the transformation support group. Member of the Eunice Citizen Committee, President of the MLK Celebration Activity, former president of the Satellite Social and Civic Club, At-Large Board member of Greater Eunice Ministerial Alliance, and formerly a band grandparent at Northwest High School. He was actively engaged in community initiatives in which he aided the citizens of Eunice with obtaining food, paying utility bills and rental fees.

His philosophy of life was “If God’s Word guides your conscious, then let your conscious be your guide. Live long, love people, laugh often, be humble and grateful, but only trust Jesus.”

Survivors include his children, Pythias A. Frank, Sr.(Pitt) of Eunice, LA, Chi’Ira C. Oliver(Cleo) & (Craig Oliver, Sr.) of Atlanta, GA, 8 grandchildren Quame’, Kiauna, Ky’Ira, Aliyah, PJ of Baton Rouge, Lafayette, and Opelousas, LA; CJ, Corrie, and Charlee of Atlanta, GA, and one great grandson, Zayden of Lafayette, LA, one sister Melrose Haley of San Antonio, TX and his best friend & former wife, Diana.

Frank Brother Funeral Home, 150 Town Home Drive, Eunice, LA (337) 457-7533 is in charge of arrangements.