BASILE~It is with the heaviest hearts that the family of Dwayne Smith announces his passing on Tuesday, December 20, 2016 at the age of 57. A Celebration of Life will be celebrated at 2:00 pm on Thursday, December 22, 2016 at First Baptist Church in Basile with Deacon Johney Jeans officiating. Interment will follow in the Protestant Cemetery. Dwayne was the Pastor of First Baptist Church in Basile for the past nine years. He loved the people of Basile and especially if he could lead someone to the Lord. He loved camping but most of all he loved his family and will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved him. He was a loving husband of 35 years to Patricia B. Smith of Basile; a loving father to two sons, Billy Smith of Basile and Michael Smith and wife, Sara of Pineville; a loving brother to four sisters, Faye Fontenot and husband, Lester of Basile, Shirleen Francois and husband, Craig of Evangeline, Elisa LaFleur and husband, Donald of Elton and Ruth Horn and husband, Doug of Moss Bluff; the joy of his life his granddaughter, Gracie Ann; a wonderful brother-in-law to Myrtle Meaux of Texas, Ralland Boone of Butte La Rose, Diana Belfour and husband, Lee of Eunice and Charles Boone of Prairieville. He is preceded in death by his son, Owen Smith; and his parents, William and Willa Mae Bellon Smith; and a sister, Billie Pennington. At the request of the family, visitation will be at First Baptist Church in Basile on December 21st from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm and again on Thursday, December 22nd from 10:00 am until time of services. Family and friends may view this obituary and sign the guestbook at www.ardoinfuneralhomes.com Ardoin’s Funeral Home of Basile, 1210 South Ryan St. (337)432- 6726 is in charge of arrangments.