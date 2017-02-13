IOTA-It is with heavy hearts that the family of Eloise Miller Brewer, announces her passing on Friday, February 10, 2017 at the age of 87. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at 11:00 am on Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Iota. Rite of Committal will follow in the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery with Father Jude Thierry Celebrant.

Over her lifetime, Eloise lived in many places throughout Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas, and California. She was a descendent of the original Acadian settlers of the area. At the age of 70, when most are retiring, she held a shop assistant position at her daughter and son in-laws shop, The Kitchen Shop, for 17 years. Eloise will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved her especially her children, Robert James Brewer and wife, Amanda of House Springs, MO, Rosalind Brewer Sutherland and husband, Dean of New Orleans, LA, and Nancy Brewer and husband, Jesse Poimbouef of Arnaudville, LA; brothers, Larry Miller and wife, Marceline and Remy Miller and wife, Julie, all of Lake Charles, LA; seven grandchildren and nine great grandsons; as well as extended family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband, James Edward Brewer; parents, Augustine and Lillian Doucet Miller; and sister, Barbara Miller Colelli.

At the request of the family, visitation will be held at Ardoin's Funeral Home in Iota on Tuesday, February 14th from 8:00 am until time of services. Mrs. Rita Hebert will recite a Rosary at 10:00 am Monday morning.

Ardoin's Funeral Home of Iota, 840 Howard St., (337)779.3083 is in charge of arrangements.