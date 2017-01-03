Elvin Morein Sr.

Elvin Jospeh Morein, Sr., passed away on Monday, January 2, 2017 at the age of 86. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, January 5, 2017, at 10:00 AM at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Msg. Robert Romero will officiate. He is survived by three sons, James R. Morein of Grooves, Tx., David W. Morein of Duson, La.. and Ronald "Ronnie" G. Morein of Springfield MO.; three daughters, Judy Bellon of Pensacola, Fl, Barbara L. Lundy of Pensacola, Fl., Geneva Shilow of Sulphur, La.; three step-daughters, Geraldine Rougeau of Meaux, La. , Janice Hebert of Youngsville, La., Linda Gail Kohler of Conroe, Tx.; and one sister, Gloria Gray of Mt. Airy, NC.; Elvin was preceded in death by his parents, Jean Batiste and Florine Morein; his wife, Lillie F. Morein; one son, Elvin Joseph Morein, Jr.; one step-daughter, Mary Ann Wade; three brothers, Leonard Morein, Isom Morein, and Bernard Morein and one sister, Rose Saucier. At the request of the family, visitation will begin on Wednesday, January 4, 2017 from 1:00 PM until 10 PM. A Rosary will be prayed on Wednesday at 6:00 PM. Deacon Gary Gaudin will officiate. The funeral home will reopen on Thursday for visitation at 8:00 AM until the time of the service. Quirk and Son Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements.