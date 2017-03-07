EUNICE~It is with the heaviest hearts that the family of Frank Conde announces his passing on Saturday, March 04, 2017 at the age of 60. A Celebration of Life will be celebrated at 7:00 pm on Wednesday, March 08, 2017 at Ardoin's Funeral Home Chapel in Eunice.

Frank proudly served his country in the United States Marines. He was a registered nurse and a hospital supervisor. He loved fishing and riding motorcycles. He was an excellent cook, but most of all he was a loving husband, father, brother, and friend and will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved him. His greatest joy in life was his family; his loving wife of thirty one years, Julie Conde of Carencro; his two loving children, Jenna Conde of Austin, TX and Alex Conde of Lafayette; his step-father, George Rider of Eunice; his eight siblings; Dwayne Manuel of Eunice, Vincent Conde of Kaplan, Connie Conde of Basile, Pat Conde of Townsend, MA, Eric Conde of Eunice, Fernando Conde of Middletown, VA, Fina Arnold of Pasadena, CA, and Miguel Conde of Ragley; his four step-siblings, Alvin Rider of Denver, CO, Marcella Prejean of Eunice, Missy Joubert of Mamou and Sean Rider of Eunice; as well as extended family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Melba Christ Rider and his niece, Dorey Conde.

At the request of the family, visitation will be held at Ardoin's Funeral Home in Eunice on Wednesday, March 8th from 10:00am until time of services. A Rosary will be recited at 6:00 pm Wednesday.

In memory of his mother, Melba Christ Rider, the family asks in lieu of floral arrangements, donations be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Ave, 7th FL, New York, NY 10001, by phone,