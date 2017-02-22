EUNICE--It is with heavy hearts that the family of Frieda Hopkins Jobe announces her passing on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at her home surrounded by her loved ones at the age of 84. A Celebration of Life will be celebrated at 1:00 pm on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at Mowata Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Mowata Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Glen Howie officiating.

Frieda was a wonderful wife and mother who dedicated herself to her family. She enjoyed sewing and cooking. A loving mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother and friend, Frieda will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved her, especially her sons, Clifford Jobe, Jr. and wife, Catherine of Lafayette, Brian Jobe and wife, Ann of Alexandria, Craig Jobe and wife, Shirley of Troup, TX; daughter, Jackie Pitre and husband, Keith of Lafayette; brother, James Edward Hopkins and wife, Beatrice of Carlyss; fourteen grandchildren, Cassie Jobe, Carrie Jobe, Caitlin Jobe, Callie Broussard, Joshua Pitre, Aaron Pitre, Caleb Jobe, Luke Jobe, Eli Jobe, Madison Jobe, Nicholas Jobe, Nathaniel Jobe, Maximilian Jobe, and Arden Jobe; four great grandchildren, Kobe Pitre, Jacques Pitre, Adrian Curelariu, and Mya Jobe; as well as extended family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Clifford E. Jobe, Sr; parents, Dee and Nawasa Taylor Hopkins; and grandson, Ian Jobe.

At the request of the family, visitation will be held at Ardoin's Funeral Home in Eunice on Friday, February 24th from 4:00 pm until 10:00 pm, and again on Saturday, February 25th from 8:00 am until time of services.

Ardoin's Funeral Home of Eunice, 1301 West Laurel Ave, (337)457.3371 is in charge of arrangements.