Hilda Cormier Vidrine passed away on Tuesday, February 28, 2017, at the age of 99.

A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, March 3, 2017, at 11:00 AM. at Quirk and Son Funeral Home in Eunice

with burial to follow at St. Paul's Cemetery. Deacon David Guillory will officiate.

Visitation will begin on Thursday, March 2, 2017 at 10:00 AM until 10:00 PM.

A rosary will be prayed at 6:00 PM on Thursday, March 2, 2017.

Hilda is survived by her daughter, Bonnie Betanski Ardoin and her husband, Dr. Didier of Eunice

and Laura Betanski Traugott and her husband Robert of Hot Spring Village, AR;

seven grandchildren: Debbie Ardoin, Clay Ardoin, Dr. Robin Ardoin and Anita, Will Ardoin,

Rachael Lincoln Lewis, James Lincoln and Jennifer, Dr. Frank A. "Ski" Betanski III and Gena;

eight great grandchildren, Alex Ardoin, Nancy Guidry, McKenzie Wilkinson, Caroline Wilkinson,

Jack Wilkinson, Will Wilkinson, Wyly Lincoln and Jessie Lincoln.

Hilda was preceded in death by her parents, Eraste Cormier and Laura LeBouef Cormier; her husband Everett Vidrine;

one son Frank Betanski; three sisters: Clarice Frey, Berna Gall, Helen Doty