MAMOU - a Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Mamou at 1:00 PM Saturday, March 4, for James Denny Guillory, 81, who passed away on Thursday, March 2, 2017 at his home in Mamou. Burial will follow in the new St. Ann's Cemetery.

Denny Guillory was a United States Army Veteran having served his country in Korea. Denny was an educator throughout his career. He was a teacher, assistant principal, and principal at Mamou High School. He was also a teacher at LSU-E, Acadiana Prep, and Chataignier High School. He was also the Adult Education Supervisor for Evangeline Parish, and the General Examiner for adult education classes. Aside from his career in education, he loved gardening and raising cattle.

A loving husband, son, father, and grandfather, Denny Guillory is survived by his wife of 58 wonderful years Barbara Ann Thibodeaux Guillory of Mamou; one daughter, Lisa Michelle Godeaux of Eunice; two sons, Byron Paul Guillory and his wife Margo of Sunset, and Gregory Guillory of Mamou, grandchildren Colleen Guillory, Miranda Guillory, Abigail Godeaux, and Melanie Godeaux. Denny was preceded in death by his parents, Regile Guillory and Josephine Huz Fontenot Guillory, and his brother, Larry Guillory.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Ardoin's Funeral Home of Mamou Friday, March 03, 2017 from 6:00 PM until 10:00 PM. Visitation will continue Saturday, March 4, from 8:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 PM Friday evening.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital, and Disabled American Veterans.

Family and friends may view or sign the guestbook at ardoinfuneralhomes.com. Ardoin's Funeral Home of Mamou is in charge of arrangements.