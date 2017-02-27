James Wilson Higginbotham

Funeral services for James W. Higginbotham, age 67, will be held on Monday, February 27, 2017, at 12:00 PM

at Quirk & Son Funeral Home with burial to follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Pastor Ron Lacombe will officiate.

James passed away on Saturday, February 25, 2017.

He is survived by his wife Gloria D. Higginbotham of Marksville;

his daughter, Misty H. Couvillion and her husband Kyle of Marksville;

his son, Nicky Higginbotham of Deridder;

sister, Sandy Ardoin and her husband Donny; a grandson Seth J. Couvillion.

James was preceded in death by his parents, Wilson Joseph Higginbotham and Maebell Reeves Ardoin;

brother, Joseph W. Higginbotham; sister Elaine Matt.

Visitation will begin on Sunday, February 26, from 1:00 PM to 10:00 PM.

The funeral home will reopen on Monday at 8:00 PM until service time.