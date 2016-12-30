BASILE~It is with heavy hearts that the family of James Dale "J.D." LeJeune announces his passing on Monday, December 26, 2016 at his residence in Palm Beach Gardens, FL at the age of 75. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at 10:00 am on Saturday, December 31, 2016 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Basile. Entombment will follow in the St. Augustine Mausoleum with Father David Hebert Celebrant. J.D. was a 1959 graduate of Basile High School and in 1963 he graduated from USL in Electrical Engineering. In 1963 he moved to Palm Beach, FL and worked for Pratt & Whitney for 44 years. He worked in Israel, Korea and was able to travel throughout Asia and Europe. Once he retired he enjoyed visiting home and being with his family especially his nephews and their families. He was a loving brother to Jerrie LeBlanc of Rayne; a wonderful uncle to Chris LeBlanc and wife, Celeste of Raleigh, NC, Barret LeBlanc and wife, Annie of Dallas, TX; a great uncle to three great nephews, Garrett, Luc and Eli LeBlanc; and two great nieces, Erin and Vivian LeBlanc. He is preceded in death by his parents, Clifton and Hazel Duplechain LeJeune and a brother, Luke LeJeune. At the request of the family, visitation will be held at Ardoin's Funeral Home in Basile on Friday, December 30th from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm and again on Saturday, December 31st from 8:00 am until time of services. Father David Hebert will recite a Rosary at 6:00pm Friday. Family and friends may view this obituary and sign the guestbook at www.ardoinfuneralhomes.com Ardoin's Funeral Home of Basile, 1210 S Ryan Street, (337)432-6726 is in charge of arrangements.