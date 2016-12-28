EUNICE~It is with heavy hearts that the family of Jerry G. Vidrine announces his passing on Tuesday, December 27, 2016 in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loved ones. He was 60. A Celebration of Life will be celebrated at 11:30 am on Friday, January 06, 2017 at New Hope Fellowship Church. Inurnment will follow in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery with Pastor Chris Frey officiating. Jerry loved to hunt, fish and cook. He was a loving husband, father, uncle, and grandfather who will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved him especially his wife of 32 years, Celena T. Vidrine of Eunice; three sons, Jay Quintin Farque and wife, Mandy, Terry Campbell, Jr. and wife, Kayla and Jerry Ross Vidrine and Stephanie all of Eunice; his three grandchildren, Alexander Farque, Kaylup Campbell and Kaylee Simmons; niece, Richlyn Pousson; nephew, Alex Pousson; great niece, Adalyn Richmond; as well as extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Burleigh and Ethel Lavergne Vidrine; great nephew, Carter Pousson. At the request of the family, visitation will be held at New Hope Fellowship Church in Eunice on Friday, January 6th from 9:30 am until time of services. Ardoin's Funeral Home of Eunice, 1301 West Laurel Ave, (337)457-3371 is in charge of arrangements.