Jimmy Bertrand Sr.

EUNICE~It is with regret that the family of Jimmy Bertrand announces his passing on Friday, January 06, 2017 at the Acadian Medical Center in Eunice with loving family by his side. He was 71. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at 1:00 pm on Monday, January 09, 2016 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Basile. Entombment will follow in the St. Augustine Mausoleum with Father David Hebert officiating. Jimmy was a retired Tug Boat Tankerman and after retirement he continued working as truck driver and he loved his 18 wheeler. He was a jokester, had a great personality and he loved animals but most of all he was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend and will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his wife, Claudette L. Bertrand; his three children, Angie Young and husband, Brennan of Basile, Jimmy Bertrand, Jr. and wife, Monica and Stephanie Bertrand all of Eunice; his brother Bobby Bertrand of DeQuincy; his nine grandchildren, Ashley Hebert, Ben Young, Tyler, Lindsey, Trever, Reily and Emily Bertrand, Hannah Bertrand and Breanna Bullock; three great grandchildren, Ellie and Ridge Hebert and Jace Bertrand; as well as extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Sidney and Ziolide Carrier Bertrand; his late wife and mother of his children, Judy Pommier Bertrand; four brothers, Charles, Cliff, Sidney, JR and Silton Bertrand; two sisters, Anna Marie Hebert and Eva Mae Guillory. At the request of the family, visitation will be held at Ardoin's Funeral Home in Eunice on Sunday, January 8th from 1:00 pm until 9:00 pm and again on Monday, January 9th from 8:00 am until time of services. Father David Hebert will recite a Rosary at 6:00 pm on Sunday.