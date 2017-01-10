John Ernest Ledoux, Sr. passed away on Friday, January 6, 2017, at the age of 78. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, January 12, 2017, at 2:30 PM at Quirk & Son Funeral Home in Eunice. Deacon Gary Gaudin will officiate. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. He is survived by three sons, John E. Ledoux, Jr. and wife Keiko of Roselle Park, NJ, Matt Ledoux and wife Angela of Katy, TX, and Mark Ledoux and wife Alisa of Pearlington, MS; two daughters, Yvette Ede and husband Emeka "CK" of Houston, TX, and Jeanette Fabro and husband Rob of Pensacola, FL; one brother, Ricky Ledoux of Eunice, LA; six grandchildren. John was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest Ledoux and Gladys Pitre Ledoux; one sister, Jerry Meeks. At the request of the family, visitation will be held on Thursday, January 12, 2017, from 8:30 AM until the time of service at 2:30 PM. Quirk & Son Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.