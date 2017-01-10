Johnie Dean Hall passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2017, at the age of 76. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, January 12, 2017, at 10:00 AM at Quirk & Son Funeral Home in Eunice. Deacon Chuck Ortego will officiate. Burial will follow at St. Paul Mausoleum. He is survived by his wife, Vivian G. Hall; one daughter, Veronica H. Thompson and husband John of Indian Bayou; one brother, Ronnie Hall of Bruley, La.; two sisters: Elizabeth Ann Jeans of Bruley, La and Emma Lou Manning of Bastrop, La.; five grandchildren: Kenneth Thompson and Chris, Joshua Thompson and Dani, Jeremy Thompson, Ashley Thompson and Adam Thompson; one great grandchild,: Alexannder Seth Thompson. Johnie was preceded in death by his parents, Pete D. Hall, Sr. and Lizzie Mae Sapp Hall; one brother, Joe Allen Hall. At the request of the family, visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 11, 2017, from 1:00 PM until 10:00 PM. The funeral home will reopen on Thursday, January 12, 2017 at 8:00 AM until the time of service at 10:00 AM. Quirk & Son Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.