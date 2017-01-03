EUNICE~It is with the heavy hearts that the family of Juanita Fontenot Miller announces her passing on Saturday, December 31, 2016 at the Acadian Medical Center. She was 74. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at 11:00 am on Tuesday, January 03, 2017 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Eunice. Burial will follow in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery with Father Randy Moreau Celebrant. Juanita was a great friend who enjoyed people, and she was the best aunt who loved her family dearly. She will be missed by everyone who knew and loved her especially her husband of fifty four years, Herman Miller of Eunice; brothers, Huvan Fontenot of California and Wayne Fontenot and wife, Jackie of Mamou; sister, Audrey Martel and husband, Gerald of Eunice; Godchildren, Arlene Guidry and husband, Terry of Carencro, Tina Lambert and husband, Ronnie of Hessmer, Kelly Prejean and wife, Roxanne of Atlanta, GA, James Miller and wife, Amy of Ville Platte, and Jake Kaufman Cass of New York City, NY; numerous nephews, nieces, great nephews, and great nieces. She is also survived by sister in laws, Judy Reed, Bobbie Fontenot, Vickie Begnaud, and Sandra Fontenot, all of Eunice; brother in laws, Harry Begnaud of Eunice, Keith Begnaud of Kansas, and Mark Begnaud of Eunice; as well as extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her father, Poleg Fontenot; mother, Media LaFleur Fontenot; step father, Jean Pierre Fontenot; brother, Houston Fontenot; sister, Therese ''Belle'' Prejean; niece, Suzanne Fontenot; nephews, Darby Fontenot, Mitchell Reed, and John Nicholas Martel; and brother in laws, Ronald Miller and Harold Begnaud. At the request of the family, visitation will be held at Ardoin's Funeral Home in Eunice on Monday, January 2nd from 10:00 am until 10:00 pm, and again on Tuesday, January 3rd from 8:00 am until services. A Rosary will be recited Monday evening at 6:00 pm. Ardoin's Funeral Home of Eunice, 1301 West Laurel Ave, (337)457-3371 is in charge of arrangements.