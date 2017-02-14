Julius "Chupsey" Elwood Bischoff

Julius Elwood Bischoff died peacefully at his home on February 13, 2017, after a 2 ½ year battle with cancer. At his bedside were his loving wife of fifty-four years, Deanna Miller Bischoff, of Eunice, Louisiana, and his children. He was born on July 14, 1932, to Joseph Bischoff and Agnes Frey Bischoff in a small tenant home in the woods south of Eunice, only a mile from where he would spend the rest of his life working and raising his family. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Bernard Bischoff and Frederick Bischoff, and by his daughter, Susannah Marie Bischoff, who passed away suddenly at the age of fifteen in 1985. He is survived by his sister, Evelyn Bischoff Fontenot, who resides in Lafayette, La.

Julius, affectionately known to many as ''Chupsey,'' is survived by his wife, Deanna, and nine of their ten children: Julie Agnes Bischoff, married to Michael Johns of Baton Rouge; Benjamin Joseph Bischoff, married to Pam Connery Bischoff; Clint David Bischoff, married to Jillane Gotte Bischoff; Christina Marie Bischoff, married to Scott Bergeaux, M.D. of Kaplan; Theresa Katharina Bischoff, married to Chad Guidry of Iola, Texas; Carl Julius Bischoff, M.D. married to Emily Fontenot Bischoff of Austin, Texas; Laura Ann Bischoff, married to Ben Summerlin; Julius Elwood Bischoff II, married to Alaina Launey Bischoff of Ville Platte; and Joseph Bischoff married to Kelli Seilhan Bischoff. Julius and Deanna were blessed to have been able to see all of their children marry and to be present for the birth of all of their 40 grandchildren.

Julius became world famous as a taxidermist, a calling that he first was attracted to at the young age of 11 when while visiting some of his Frey relatives, he observed some animals mounted on display along Canal Street in New Orleans,. He became a full-time taxidermist at age 21 and called his business ''Buckhorn Taxidermy Studio.'' He attributed his success as a taxidermist to working hard and learning from his mistakes and from inspiration he received from the Holy Spirit, as he prayed often for guidance on how to improve on his work.

He was blessed with excellent health until just a few years ago and continued to work until shortly before his death. He developed his own techniques and methods to make animals ''come alive.'' The hallmark of his work is that it stands the test of time, surviving more than one generation, while not losing its quality. He was able to pass his skills on to his son Benjamin ''Ben'' who worked with his dad his entire life, and who eventually took over the day to day operations of the business some years ago.

Julius was dedicated to his Catholic faith, his wife, his children, their spouses, and his grandchildren. He was a man who practiced what he preached in a quiet, simple way. He always made time for his children and grandchildren, even while working. At one time or another, all ten children as well as many of the grandchildren worked in the taxidermy ''shop.'' He enjoyed teaching his children and grandchildren how to draw, paint, carve, sculpture and mount animals. When he was not working or spending time with his family, he enjoyed hunting and, of course, mounting his own trophies. The only activity he dreamed of doing that he never got around to was hunting on an African safari. It is just as well he missed the safari because he would have most likely brought home more trophies than he would have had space to display in the museum next to his shop, which is already full of wildlife treasures.

He will be missed by many, especially his wife, children and their spouses and the grandchildren, all of whom were able to visit with him and help care for him on many occasions as he prepared for a new and blessed journey. His simple, unselfish way of life and his dedication to God and family are and will always remain his legacies.

At the request of the family, visitation will be held at Ardoin's Funeral Home in Eunice on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 from 10:00 am until 10:00 pm. Deacon David Guillory will recite a Rosary at 7:00 pm on Wednesday and again on Thursday, February 16th from 8:00 am until time of services. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at 10:00 am on Thursday, February 16, 2017 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Eunice. Rite of Committal will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery with Msgr. Romero Celebrant.