EUNICE~It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that the family of Larry James Miller announces his passing peacefully in the comfort of his home on Sunday, January 29, 2017. He was 69. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at 2:30 pm on Thursday, February 02, 2017 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Eunice. Rite of Committal will follow in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery with Father Austin Leger Celebrant.

Larry was a retired welder. He was the father to two children, Dawn Miller of Baton Rouge and Jacque Miller of Maurice; his brother, John Huey Miller of Denham Springs ; a grandfather to six grandchildren, James, Justin, and Jacob Miller, Hagen Miller, Chloe Miller and Kinslee Miller; as well as extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leroy and Odille Olivier Miller and a son, Larry James Miller, Jr.

At the request of the family, visitation will be held at Ardoin's Funeral Home in Eunice on Wednesday, February 1st from 1:00pm until 9:00pm and again on Thursday, February 2nd from 10:00 am until time of services. Deacon David Guillory will recite a Rosary at 8:00pm Wednesday.