EUNICE-Laura ''Papoose'' Fruge, 92, of Eunice, passed away Saturday, December 31, 2016, surrounded by family at her home. A Celebration of Life will be celebrated at 10:30am on Tuesday, January 03, 2016 at Ardoin's Funeral Home Chapel in Eunice. Entombment will follow in the St. Paul Mausoleum with Father Travis Abadie officiating. Laura, known as Papoose by all who knew and loved her, loved gardening. She worked as a Nurse's Aid for many years at Moosa Memorial Hospital and at Jantzen. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend and will be missed dearly by her family, especially her sons, Brent Fruge and wife, Sandy of Eunice and Neal Fruge and wife, Lorna of Magnolia, TX; her daughters, Linda Launey and husband, Bill of Eunice and Jackie Marcinek and husband, Geoff of Willis, TX; eight grandchildren; twenty one great grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, and extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jimmie Fruge; son, Marcus Fruge; parents, Louis and Laura Johnson Fontenot; and numerous siblings. At the request of the family, visitation will be held at Ardoin's Funeral Home in Eunice on Monday, January 2nd from 10:00 am until 9:00 pm, and again on Tuesday, January 3rd from 8:00 am until time of services. A Rosary will be recited Monday evening at 7:00pm. Ardoin's Funeral Home of Eunice, 1301 West Laurel Ave, (337)457-3371 is in charge of arrangements.