EUNICE~It is with the heaviest hearts that the family of Lawrence Schambaugh announces his passing on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at Lafayette General Southwest Campus at the age of 89. A Celebration of Life will be celebrated at 1:00 pm on Friday, February 03, 2017 at Ardoin's Funeral Home in Eunice. Entombment will follow in the St. Paul Mausoleum with Father Sensat officiating.

Lawrence proudly served his country in the United States Army during World War II. He was a retired diesel mechanic and after retiring he enjoyed woodworking. In his younger years he was an avid fisherman and hunter. But most of all he was a loving father, grandfather and friend and will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved him especially his three children, Linda Grouvillia and husband, Allen, Michael Schambaugh and wife, Becky and Donna Ward and husband, Randall all of Eunice; his seven grandchildren, Michael and Adam Grouvillia, Jillian Jones, Jeremy Schambaugh, Jared, Corey and Matthew Ward; nine great grandchildren, Laken, Kole, Seth, Alex, Cate, Alyson, Landon, Brayden and Cassie; as well as extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Verdie Young Schambaugh; parents, Charles and Ozea Bergeron Schambaugh; three brothers, Gurvis, Allen, and C. J. Schambaugh; three sisters, Gladys Bertrand, Elgerna Courville and Iola Fruge.

At the request of the family, visitation will be held at Ardoin's Funeral Home in Eunice on Thursday, February 2nd from 12 noon to 9:00 pm and again on Friday, February 3rd from 9:00 am until time of services. Rosary will be recited at 6:00 pm Thursday.