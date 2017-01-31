EUNICE ~ All family and friends are invited to attend a graveside rosary at 9:00 am followed by a graveside service at 10:00 am for Lillie Doucet Gautreaux on February 4, 2017 at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Eunice, LA.

Lillie Doucet Gautreaux, of Eunice, age 87, passed away peacefully on January 12, 2017.

Survivors include her four children; Walter and wife Linda Young from Church Point, Reginald and wife Carla Young from Lake Arthur, Drucella Young Guillory from Many, and Joseph Gelton and wife Catherine Young from Marrero, 13 grandchildren and step grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband Leon Gautreaux; her son, Daniel Lee Young; her parents, Gregoire and Myrtle Turner Doucet; and her brothers and sisters.