Linda Smith Miller passed away at her residence on Sunday, January 8, 2017, at the age of 60. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, January 10, 2017, at 1:30 P.M. at St. Anthony's Catholic Church. Father Travis Abadie will officiate. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Eunice. She is survived by her husband J. Daly Miller of Eunice; daughter, Ashley Miller Menard and her husband Brandon of Eunice; son, Nicholas Miller and his fiancé Amy Darbonne of Eunice. She is also survived by her six grandchildren, Cameron, Zoie, Sunni, Connor, Lila and Noah. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, James Thomas Smith and Katherine Davis Smith. At the request of the family, visitation will begin on Monday, January 9, 2017, at 10:00 AM until 10:00 PM. A rosary will be prayed at 5:00 PM by Deacon Gary Gaudin. The funeral home will reopen on Tuesday at 8:00 AM until the time of service. Quirk & Son Funeral Home is in c