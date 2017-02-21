EUNICE~ It is with heavy hearts that the family of Margaret Jo Ward Cooper announces her peaceful passing on Monday, February 20, 2017 at Evangeline Oaks Nursing Home at the age of 65.

A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, February 24, 2017 at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Eunice with Deacon Gary Gaudin officiating.

Jo, as she was called, was born in Mamou on May 04, 1951. She attended school in Rayne and graduated from Mamou High School in 1969. In 1973, she received a Bachelor of Science degree from ULL (formerly USL). Over the next 33 years, Jo taught special education classes in Evangeline Parish, St. Martin Parish and Lafayette Parish.

Jo had many talents. She loved to teach, crochet, and was a phenomenal seamstress, cook, and gardener. Jo was an avid reader and writer of poetry. Her biggest passion was her love for her cats or as she called them her “babies.”

Survived by her only sibling, Marc Vernon Ward.

Preceding Jo in death were her parents, Sam and Yvonne Tate Ward; step-father, Launey Young; grandparents, Marshall and Adeline Bertrand Tate; step-grandmother, Carolyn Tate; uncle, Jerry Tate; and godmother, Hazel Deshotel.

Thank you to all who took care of, prayed for, and loved Jo.

At the request of the family, visitation will be held at Ardoin’s Funeral Home in Eunice on Thursday February 23rd from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Deacon David Guillory will recite a rosary at 6:00 pm Thursday.

